Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Randall Macklin Obituary
Randall Macklin

Knoxville - Randall Clay Macklin, born December 24, 1961, passed away suddenly September 8, 2019. Randall was a brick and block mason for over 35 years. He was owner of Macklin Masonry. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents Junior & Charlotte Macklin and sister Charl Macklin. Survived by brother Dennis Macklin, sister Tonya Macklin (Tony Nix), nephews Jacob (Megan) Macklin & T.J. Nix, nieces Haley Nix & Terah (Taylor) Doster, great niece Maggie Macklin, and great nephews Owen & Cash Doster. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019
