Dr. Randall Pedigo

Dr. Randall Pedigo Obituary
Dr. Randall Pedigo

Knoxville - In loving memory and honor of Dr. Randall Erick Pedigo (October 19, 1950- April 3, 2020). Dr. Pedigo was truly remarkable family member and friend to all who knew him. He graduated at the top of his medical class at the University of Tennessee. He was a General and Trauma Surgeon, who was responsible for saving a countless number of lives over a 20+ year career as well as serving as the Medical Examiner for Knox County. He was an avid aviations expert as well as a world-class marksman. To anyone who truly knew Randy or even had a conversation with him, they were soon to quickly realize that they were talking to "the smartest guy in the room". He was a true friend to anyone that was privileged enough to have known him, and it was an honor to be included in his social circle. He was a wonderful person that will be greatly missed. All who knew him understood that he loved three things in his life: his friends, family, and cigars! In accordance to his final wishes, his body will be donated to his passionate profession of Medical Science. Dr. Pedigo's family wants to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the Celebration of Life service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Martin Bolin officiating. A register book is available to sign online or at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 30, 2020
