Randall Smith
Knoxville - Randall Coleman Smith, age 65 of Knoxville, passed away September 12, 2019. He was a resident of the Sertoma Center for 18 years and an active member of Woodlawn Christian Church for 50+ years. Randall was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman and Verna Mae Smith. He is survived by brothers, Wayne and Dennis Smith; sisters, Betty Smith and Brenda Anderson; nephews, Matt and Joel Smith; nieces, Wendy Smith, Jennifer, Leslie, and Katie Anderson; great niece, Adreanna Anderson. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15th from 4-6 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Berry Highland South Monday, September 16th at 11 AM with Pastor Dwayne Curry officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodlawn Christian Church, 4339 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 or to the Sertoma Center, 1400 E. 5th Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandsputh.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E. Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019