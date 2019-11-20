Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Knoxville - Randolph C. Johnson, age 58, departed this life, November 18, 2019 at U. T. Memorial Hospital.

He was known as, " Randy the Plummer."

Preceded in death, by father, Rev. C. E. Johnson; grandson, Tony L. Taylor.

Survivors, mother, Estelle Johnson; son, Stephen Johnson; daughter, Nakendra Johnson; 6 grandchildren; brothers, Tommy (Betty), Carl (Audrey), Darryl, Johnson, Venissa (Eddie) Garner; other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 12:00-12:30 p.m. at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church; Celebration of Life, 12:30 p.m., Rev. John Butler, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
