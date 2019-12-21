|
Randolph (Randy) Creighton Logan
Knoxville - Randolph (Randy) Creighton Logan, 66, of Knoxville, TN. died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center.
Randy was born December 16, 1953 in Knoxville, TN. to Edwin Bugher and Elizabeth Anne (Stark) Logan. Randy attended the last graduating class of the old Central High School, Knoxville, in 1971, then continued his education at ETSU majoring in biology. While there, he met and fell in love with his future wife, Twyla Jean Fish. He graduated from UT Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry in 1976. Randy owned his own business in Knoxville, Logan Magic Shoe Care, for 35 years, during which he won 3 national awards as a master craftsman. Randy retired at the end of 2018, looking forward to a future of traveling and camping. He, being an accomplished Eagle Scout and an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed motorcycling, jeeping, camping, and hunting with family and friends.
Randy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Twyla, and their teenage son, Ryan Christopher, siblings (and their spouses) Edwin B. Logan (Rebecca Comer), Joellyn Ruth Logan Buchanan (John Paul), and Melanie Sue Logan Wilkerson (James David) and a LONG list of nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Receiving of friends will be at Sharon Baptist Church, 7916 Pedigo Rd, Knoxville, from 5 PM to 7 PM. Senior Pastor Mark McCoig will be officiating Randy's Celebration of Life & Memorial Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to his church's "Continuing the Legacy Fund".
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019