Randy Darrell Drinnen Obituary
Randy Darrell Drinnen

Knoxville - Randy Darrell Drinnen, age 62, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith and a lifetime member of the NRA. Preceded in death by father, Harold E. Drinnen; and lifelong friend, Mike Phillips. Survived by son, Brian Drinnen; mother, Elizabeth Drinnen; brothers, Tim Drinnen and Gary (Kathy) Drinnen; two nieces, one nephew, two great nieces and one great nephew, friends, and coworkers. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday October 4, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday October 5, 2019, at Asbury Cemetery with Rev. Michael Thomas officiating. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
