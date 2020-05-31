Randy Faubion
Knoxville - Randy Faubion, age 66 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away at home on Friday, May 29, 2020 of natural causes. He was a 1972 Young High School graduate and went on to study at Temple College and The University of Tennessee. He retired from The University of Tennessee and had previously worked at Wynn & Graff and Travis Meats. Randy was a gifted upholster, avid University of TN Volunteer Sports Fan, and a much loved friend, brother, cousin and uncle.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Betty (Moore) Faubion; sisters, Brenda Blackburn and Linda Rouse.
Surviving members are his brothers, Ricky and Robert (Kimberly) Faubion; nieces, Nikki (Gordon) Hayes, Chrissie (Jeff) Chasteen, Michelle (Mark) Quarrels, Micah (Ramon) Carrasco, Sarah, Hannah and Rebekah Faubion and Justin, Christian and Ava Carrasco; Kyra Quarrels; many aunts; uncles; cousins; great nieces; nephews and life-long friends, Vic & Teresa Anderson.
A Visitation will be held in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 5:00pm-7:00pm with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Charlie McNutt. Graveside Service, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 11:00am, Mt. Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920, officiated by Rev. Charlie McNutt.
Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville,TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.