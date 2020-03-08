|
|
Randy Gilreath
Knoxville - Randy Gilreath, 68, lost his 17 year battle with Parkinson's Disease on Friday, March 6, 2020. Randy enjoyed sports and the outdoors. He loved being on the water and was an excellent water skier. A quality engineer for almost 30 years in Oak Ridge, Randy loved his Lord, family, friends, and his "fur babies."
Randy was a wonderful husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend who had a quick wit and a great smile. There will be a huge space in our family without him.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother Irene Gilreath. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Jennifer Hickam Gilreath, his father Garfield Gilreath, brother Gary Gilreath (Alice), nieces Michelle Netherland (Chris), Jennelle Owens (Kevin), sister-in-law Gail Ellison, nephews Breck Ellison III (Lynda and their children Laurie Kate, Breck IV, and Harper), and Brad Ellison (Angela).
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers who helped us through this difficult time. Brent, you were truly a God send and we are forever grateful for your care and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14th at Click Funeral Home in Farragut, TN. Receiving of friends from 1-2pm followed by a service at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PJ Parkinson's Support Group, 12748 Kingston Pk. ste 204 Knoxville, TN. 37934, or Young Williams Animal Center 3201 Division Street Knoxville, TN 37919
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2020