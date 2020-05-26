Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 970-2955
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
New Prospect Presbyterian church cemetery
South Knoxville - Randy J. Reynolds - 62 of South Knoxville passed away May 2, 2020. He's preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Betty Reynolds, sisters Janice Reynolds and Debbie Towle. Survived by niece Michelle Long and husband David. Great nephews Jessie (Tiffany), Justin, Seth, Ethan. Great niece Peyton. Great-great niece Avianna. A host of cousins. Randy graduated Doyle high school in 1975 and made many lifelong friends that are deeply saddened by his departure. His sweet spirit and infectious laughter were endearing to all who knew him. Graveside memorial will be held Monday June 1 at New Prospect Presbyterian church cemetery at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association. Cremation provided by Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020
