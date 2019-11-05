Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Burch Cemetery
Randy Lynn Pratt Obituary
Randy Lynn Pratt

New Tazewell - Randy L Pratt, age 61, of New Tazewell, formerly of Maynardville, was born on January 12, 1958 and passed away on November 4, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Randy was a member and Deacon of Midway Baptist Church in New Tazewell. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Edith Pratt, sister Rita Rondeau, grandparents James and Louisa Pratt and Silas and Murlee Bull, and father-in-law B.L. Dalton. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sandy Dalton Pratt. Sons Blake and wife Serena Pratt and Nolan Pratt all of New Tazewell. His pride and joy, granddaughter Raeleigh Pratt. Brother Ronnie and wife Carol Pratt of Maynardville. Nephews Aaron and wife Amanda Pratt and daughter Hannah of Rockford, and Tyler and wife Courtney Pratt and son Baker of Goodlettsville. Mother-in-law Jane Dalton. Sister-in-laws Barbara and husband Richard Jendrucko of Knoxville, Deb Dalton and Trish Dalton of New Tazewell. Nephew David Ramsey and son Johnny. Niece Beth Cosby and daughter Allie. As well as a host of other loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday November 6th from 4 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Thursday November 7th at 2 PM in the Burch Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev Ronnie Pressnell and Rev. Kenny Trent; Singer: Chelsea Estes; Pallbearers: Aaron Pratt, Tyler Pratt, Tony Bull, Shawn Bull, David Ramsey and Rick Collingsworth.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
