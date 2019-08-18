|
|
Randy Wayne Woods
Knoxville - Randy Wayne Woods 63 of Knoxville Tennessee, after a brief and unexpected illness, went to go fishing in Heaven in the presence of his favorite people Friday, August 16th, 2019. Surrounding him in camping chairs & listening to his favorite music, his family was holding his hands, lifting him up in prayer, & expressing gratitude for his earthly contributions when he passed.
Randy was born in Harriman Tennessee and graduated from Harriman High school. He was a proud and dedicated employee of Clayton Homes for 41 years as the Maynardville Production Plant Manager. He was loved by his work family and touched many lives during his tenure. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and the outdoors. His love for these hobbies was kindled by drawing his loved ones near to enjoy and participate with him. He was a selfless man and the center of his family's world. Randy had four children, but was a father figure to many. Randy was a master welder but also a handyman of all. His family and friends always came to him for help, and he would humbly fix it no matter the time or day. Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him couldn't help but notice the smile that never left his face.
Preceded in death by Parents - Claude & Ollie Woods, Brother - Billy Woods, Sister - Claudine Basler, Brother-in-laws - Sam Hall & Ralph Adcock, Father-in-laws Edward Lundsford & Delno Ausmus.
He is survived by Wife - Minda Woods, Oldest Son & Wife - Jason & Ashley Woods and their children Hayden & Hudson, Middle Son & Wife - Tim & Chrissie Woods and their child Gavin, his baby boy - Andrew Woods, his baby girl & husband - Sarah Clark & Rasit Adali and their children Peyton & Layla, Sisters - Jean Adcock and her child Hope Poland, Barbara Hall and her child & husband - Sonya & Jeff Summit, Brenda Shooster and her children & husbands - Jessica & Will Duggan, Sarah & Bobby Shelton. Sister-in-law - Amalia Woods and children Billy Woods, David Woods & Amy Woods. Previous Spouse & Husband (good friends & camping buddies) - Cathy & Gordon Belcher. Mother-in-law - Sarah Ausmus, Sister-in-law & husband - Rhonda & Rickie Southers and their daughter Morgan Southers.
Arrangements: Receiving of family and friends will be Monday, August 19th, 2019 5:30PM-7:00PM with short service at 7:00PM at Fellowship North, located @ 3203 Tazwell Pike Knoxville, TN 37918. In lieu of flowers, the family asks all to donate to their favorite charity or cause in the name of Randy. Please share donations in the online guestbook if you wish, for all to enjoy. If flowers are sent, please hold until 4:00PM Monday.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019