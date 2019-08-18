Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Fellowship North
3203 Tazwell Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Fellowship North
3203 Tazwell Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Wayne Woods

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Wayne Woods Obituary
Randy Wayne Woods

Knoxville - Randy Wayne Woods 63 of Knoxville Tennessee, after a brief and unexpected illness, went to go fishing in Heaven in the presence of his favorite people Friday, August 16th, 2019. Surrounding him in camping chairs & listening to his favorite music, his family was holding his hands, lifting him up in prayer, & expressing gratitude for his earthly contributions when he passed.

Randy was born in Harriman Tennessee and graduated from Harriman High school. He was a proud and dedicated employee of Clayton Homes for 41 years as the Maynardville Production Plant Manager. He was loved by his work family and touched many lives during his tenure. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and the outdoors. His love for these hobbies was kindled by drawing his loved ones near to enjoy and participate with him. He was a selfless man and the center of his family's world. Randy had four children, but was a father figure to many. Randy was a master welder but also a handyman of all. His family and friends always came to him for help, and he would humbly fix it no matter the time or day. Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him couldn't help but notice the smile that never left his face.

Preceded in death by Parents - Claude & Ollie Woods, Brother - Billy Woods, Sister - Claudine Basler, Brother-in-laws - Sam Hall & Ralph Adcock, Father-in-laws Edward Lundsford & Delno Ausmus.

He is survived by Wife - Minda Woods, Oldest Son & Wife - Jason & Ashley Woods and their children Hayden & Hudson, Middle Son & Wife - Tim & Chrissie Woods and their child Gavin, his baby boy - Andrew Woods, his baby girl & husband - Sarah Clark & Rasit Adali and their children Peyton & Layla, Sisters - Jean Adcock and her child Hope Poland, Barbara Hall and her child & husband - Sonya & Jeff Summit, Brenda Shooster and her children & husbands - Jessica & Will Duggan, Sarah & Bobby Shelton. Sister-in-law - Amalia Woods and children Billy Woods, David Woods & Amy Woods. Previous Spouse & Husband (good friends & camping buddies) - Cathy & Gordon Belcher. Mother-in-law - Sarah Ausmus, Sister-in-law & husband - Rhonda & Rickie Southers and their daughter Morgan Southers.

Arrangements: Receiving of family and friends will be Monday, August 19th, 2019 5:30PM-7:00PM with short service at 7:00PM at Fellowship North, located @ 3203 Tazwell Pike Knoxville, TN 37918. In lieu of flowers, the family asks all to donate to their favorite charity or cause in the name of Randy. Please share donations in the online guestbook if you wish, for all to enjoy. If flowers are sent, please hold until 4:00PM Monday.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Woods family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now