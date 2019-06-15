Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Harriman - Rasby Anne Day, age 92, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home.

Anne is preceded in death by her first husband Virgil L. Chadwell; second husband Jack Lecil Day; granddaughter Mindy Suzanne Chadwell; great-grandson J.C. Chadwell; and ten siblings.

She is survived by

Daughter:

Tracey Bolden of Harriman, TN,

Sons:

David Chadwell of Phoenix, AZ,

Michael Chadwell of Atlanta, GA,

Scott Chadwell of Lenoir City, TN,

Sister:

Lucille Nibert of Delaware, OH,

Grandchildren:

Brian David Chadwell,

Chris Chadwell,

Jason Chadwell,

Lauren Chadwell Wharton,

Cody Chadwell,

Jacob Chadwell,

Paige Coley,

Jenna Coley Cofer,

six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 with funeral service to follow at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Rev. Tony Boswell and Bro. Ted Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Roane Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Trenton Street Baptist Church. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Day family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 15, 2019
