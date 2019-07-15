|
Ray A. Harchis
Greenback - Ray A. Harchis, age 90 of Greenback passed away July 13, 2019. Ray was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed farming, along with cooking and other projects around the farm. Ray was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus and Marie Harchis; 3 sisters, Ida Stepke, Evelyn Kelly and Esther Fischer; 2 brothers, Roger Harchis and Bill Harchis. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Ina Beeler Harchis; daughters, Mickey Harchis; Dee Schoepke and husband, Pete; grandchildren, Katie Schoepke and Lindsey Schoepke who loved their "Papa Harchis"; several nieces and nephews; beloved pets, Mocha and Snow. Graveside services will be held in the Axley Chapel Cemetery with dates and times to be announced soon. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 15, 2019