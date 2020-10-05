Ray Barker Paden
Corryton - Ray Barker Paden passed away peacefully at home on October 5, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1928 to Gladys and Gilbert Paden in Allsboro, Alabama. The family moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee where Ray attended Central High School.
Ray graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1950 and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, chapter president his senior year. Ray served in the U.S. Army from 1950-52 and was discharged as Staff Sergeant. Ray worked in insurance claims for forty years; thirty years with Shelby Insurance, and he retired in 1993 to full time gardening.
He married Sue Gibbs on December 24, 1950. Together, they had one son, Ralph Eugene (Tracey Robinette), three grandchildren, Clinton Ray (Katherine Elizabeth), twins Patricia Lynne and Kathryn Jane, two great-granddaughters, Agnes Elizabeth and Caroline Jane, and one great-grandson, Leonard Ray. Other survivors are sister, Jane Paden Silver and sister-in-law, Jane Gibbs Faddis, a special niece, Nora Peacock Carter and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, and parents, Gladys and Gilbert.
Ray was a faithful member of Washington Presbyterian Church since 1964. His passion was barbecuing pork shoulders and making fresh apple cider for the Fall Apple Festival and being the greeter for Sunday worship. Ray was extremely involved with Presbytery, as well as WPC, having served in every office and most Presbytery committees.
Soil conservation was another one of Ray's interests. After joining the Soil Conservation Service, his organization skills were put to use in numerous capacities. Ray and Sue became very knowledgeable gardeners, generously sharing their produce and knowledge. Many Sunday mornings, the Padens were known to bring baskets of vegetables to share with members. Ray also had excellent woodworking skills that he used to make various items for the church.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the Washington Presbyterian Church Pavilion with COVID-19 precautions in place.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Washington Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 7405 Washington Pike, Corryton, TN 37721 or Morgan Scott Project, P.O. Box 8, Deer Lodge, TN 37226.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Paden family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
.