Ray Brown
Claxton - Ray Brown, age 90, of the Claxton community finished his race on Friday, February 28, 2020. II Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good (worthy, honorable, and noble) fight, I have finished the race, I have kept (firmly held) the faith." Ray has received his final reward in peaceful transition to his heavenly home; joining his beloved wife of 61 years, Dean. Ray served in the United States Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of CPL(T) in just 10 months. After leaving the military, he began work at Union Carbide Corp. then joined the United States Postal Service where he retired after 26 years of service. After retirement Ray spent his years enjoying his family, camping, gardening, and sharing his faith with others. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dean Brown; parents, Will and Essie Brown; twin brother, Raymond and brothers, Austin, Guinn, and Olen and daughter-in-law, Theresa Brown. Survived by children, Doug Brown, Jan Hagan (Ray), Rick Brown (Kyra), and Tim Brown; sister, Sue Newman Pierce; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren (one on the way), and other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank special niece, Carla for her love and support. Ray's family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with a memorial service immediately following in the chapel of Berry Highland Memorial with Rev. Tony McAfee officiating. Condolences may be left at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020