Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Brown Obituary
Ray Brown

Claxton - Ray Brown, age 90, of the Claxton community finished his race on Friday, February 28, 2020. II Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good (worthy, honorable, and noble) fight, I have finished the race, I have kept (firmly held) the faith." Ray has received his final reward in peaceful transition to his heavenly home; joining his beloved wife of 61 years, Dean. Ray served in the United States Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of CPL(T) in just 10 months. After leaving the military, he began work at Union Carbide Corp. then joined the United States Postal Service where he retired after 26 years of service. After retirement Ray spent his years enjoying his family, camping, gardening, and sharing his faith with others. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dean Brown; parents, Will and Essie Brown; twin brother, Raymond and brothers, Austin, Guinn, and Olen and daughter-in-law, Theresa Brown. Survived by children, Doug Brown, Jan Hagan (Ray), Rick Brown (Kyra), and Tim Brown; sister, Sue Newman Pierce; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren (one on the way), and other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank special niece, Carla for her love and support. Ray's family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with a memorial service immediately following in the chapel of Berry Highland Memorial with Rev. Tony McAfee officiating. Condolences may be left at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -