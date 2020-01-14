|
Ray Cabage
Knoxville - Ray Allen Cabage, Sr., age 89, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born May 7, 1930 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, June Gilliam Cabage; son, R. Allen, Jr.; daughter, Joy Black Tracy; great grandson, Braydon Creech; parents, Clayton and Nelle Arms Cabage and six brothers and two sisters. He is survived by grandchildren, Brian Clayton Cabage, Aaron Conner Black, Laurel Johnson and Christy Lynn Swanson; great granddaughters, LaShea Cabage and Savannah Swanson.
To honor Ray's wishes he will be cremated and no services will be held. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020