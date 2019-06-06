|
|
Ray Carney
Jacksboro - Ray Carney, age 95, of Jacksboro passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, a WWII veteran and retired from Wright/Patterson AFB. Preceded in death by first wife, Edna Lamb Carney and wife, Jerri Ayers Roach Carney; son, Jerry Carney; parents, Andrew Jackson and Thelma Miles Carney; brother, Roy Carney; sister, Alice Carney Price
Survivors
2 Grandchildren: Dr. Greg & wife Dr. Marie Carney, Dr. Shannon Carney & husband James
6 Great-grandchildren
Sister: Mary Carney Fisher
Nieces and Nephews: Debra (Nelson) and Jerry Lawson, Traci and J.J. Dower
Codi and Paul Provins, Angie and Phillip Greeson, Joye and Michael Smith
Jamie Wheeler and Christy Carroll
Caretakers: Marie Albright, Janice Starrett, Missy Mattie, Elaine Bolton
Services 2 PM Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel
Bishop Michael Dent officiating
Interment immediately following service to Bakers Forge Cemetery
Family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 6, 2019