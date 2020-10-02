Ray Fisher, Jr.
Knoxville - Ray Fisher Jr., owner of Fisher Tire Company in Bearden and West Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, following a stroke. He was 77.
Ray was an extremely popular and well-known community leader through his many friendships and business and charitable activities. The family wishes to thank the scores of people who have contacted them about how Ray touched their lives in such a positive way. Social media was full of remembrances from his friends and associates.
"Ray was one of the most caring, loving, giving persons I've ever known," said WBIR-TV Anchor Emeritus Bill Williams. "There were so many times he reached out his helping hand to me and countless others. Everybody loved Ray. Because he loved everybody. And we will all miss him terribly."
Ray was a devoted family man and strong supporter of many community causes, especially the Mission of Hope, the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Buddy's Race Against Cancer, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He donated to many others. He was an active and dedicated member of Central Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and a leader of the Royal Ambassadors (RA) organization for young boys. One of his fondest memories was his recent visit to the Holy Land.
Ray was a great athlete. He was a 1961 graduate of Central High School, where he played basketball and baseball. He played baseball for Carson-Newman University and later was an avid golfer, tennis player, scuba diver and skier. He also enjoyed boating on Fort Loudon Lake. He loved his pet dogs. Fenway was his current goldendoodle. Ray was a Boston Red Sox fan, as Fenway's name would suggest. He was also a big fan of University of Tennessee sports teams.
Ray's father, Ray W. Fisher, Sr., started the family business as a service station in 1948. Ray worked for his father from an early age, starting by pumping gas at age 12. The elder Fisher then acquired a station on North Broadway and renamed it Fisher Tire.
Ray Jr. opened the Fisher Tire Bearden store in 1970 and the West Knoxville store in 1990. He owned both operations. Fisher Fast Oil followed in West Knoxville. Ray Fisher III, his son, will now own both the Bearden and West Knoxville operations. He had been manager at Bearden. Ray's brother, Bob, owns and runs the North Broadway location.
On Fisher Tire's 70th anniversary in 2018, Ray told the Farragut Press that he credited the company's success to the relationships they made with customers. "Our longevity has been based on being a family business. We love our customers. Our customers are like family." He said the company's motto is, "Good service is our responsibility."
Ray is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Dawn Salaita (Jeff), Kristen Karb (Chris), Ray Fisher III, Keith DeLong (Marla) and Stephanie Hardesty (Kile); grandchildren, Audrey Salaita, Gabriel Salaita, Desaray Fisher, Kile Hardesty, Ally Hardesty, Jordan Roarty (Collin), Griffin DeLong and Emmersyn DeLong; great-grandchild, Evelyn Karb; brother, Robert Fisher (Linda); and sister, Sue Cross (John).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray W. and Ruth Fisher; and late wife, Judith Ann Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mission of Hope at missionofhope.org
. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date and streamed live on Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel's Facebook page.
