Ray Lee Johnson, Jr.
Oak Ridge - Ray Lee Johnson Jr., age 84, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 1, 1935 in Corbin, Kentucky, and later graduated from Corbin High School, and Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. Ray was a loving father, grandfather, and friend and was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Charlotte Ann Johnson; parents, Reina Heath and Ray Lee Johnson; sisters, Geraldine Wyatt and Mary Dunn, and brother, Ben Johnson. Ray is survived by his children, Mary Heath Johnson and her spouse, Pat Gonser, Kelly Gail Johnson, Charlotte Johnson Moore, and James Benjamin Johnson and his wife, Jennifer Dillard Johnson; grandsons, James Lee Abbott, Robert Benjamin Abbott, James Benjamin Johnson, Jr., William Daniel Johnson and Christopher Isaac Johnson, and numerous family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, in Oak Ridge, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ray's memory to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 212 North Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020