Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Sumter Community Cemetery
Knoxville - Evangelist Ray Lynn Ellison, age 50, passed away October 15, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Pastor Doug Ellison. Survived by wife Laurie Ellison, daughter Rachael Ellison, mother Margaret Ellison, brothers Doug Ellison Jr. and Shane Ellison. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Friday, October 18, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet 9:45am Saturday, October 18, 2019, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for a 10:00am interment. Please see Mynatt Funeral Home website, www.mynattfh.com, for further detail.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
