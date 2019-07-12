Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Ray Martin Obituary
Ray Martin

Knoxville - Ray Martin - age 95, of Knoxville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Trinity Hills of Knoxville.

He was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church and preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Grace Hodge Martin; wife, Virginia Reese Martin; and brother, Clifford Martin.

Survivors: daughter, Gail Burgin; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Donnie Hill; son, Jimmy Martin; step-daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Ben Nelson all of Knoxville; step-son and daughter-in-law, Harry and Betty Dyer of Shady Valley, Tennessee; grandchildren, Brandy Johnson and Brandon Hill; step-grandchildren, Rob Nelson, Christopher Dyer, and Stephanie Peace; several great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Daisy and Jim Dukes; sister-in-law, Barbara Martin; several nieces and nephews; special lifetime friend, Earl Fawver.

"Dad" loved the outdoors and loved people, never having met a stranger. In lieu of flowers please make memorial gifts to the Soup Kitchen of Church Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 1303 Knoxville, TN 37901, or, Young-Williams Animal Center at young-williams.org. Special thanks to caregivers Flossie and Tina, also to Amedysis Hospice and friends at Trinity Hills of Knoxville.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Chuck Starks and Reverend Nicole Krewson officiating. The family and friends will meet 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 10:00 a.m.

Mr. Martin's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 12 to July 13, 2019
