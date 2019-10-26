|
Ray Mike Mubarak
Knoxville - Ray Mike Mubarak, age 60, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son. Ray was very devoted to his family, friends and community. He was of the Catholic faith and very supportive of the Catholic community. He was an avid Vols fan and big supporter of Knoxville Catholic High School. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Mike K. Mubarak. Ray is survived by his mother; Ramza Mubarak, his children; Michael (Lauren), Michelle and Anthony (Kendra) Mubarak; grandchildren, Madeline, Marie and McCall Mubarak, sisters; Diane (Charles) Farhat, Linda Shamieh, Rhoda (Daniel) Harb and Eva (Reyad) Katwan; brother, Ned (Suzanne) Mubarak; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment to follow at Berry Highland Memorial. Mercy Meal to follow burial at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
