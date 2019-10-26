Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Mubarak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Mike Mubarak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Mike Mubarak Obituary
Ray Mike Mubarak

Knoxville - Ray Mike Mubarak, age 60, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son. Ray was very devoted to his family, friends and community. He was of the Catholic faith and very supportive of the Catholic community. He was an avid Vols fan and big supporter of Knoxville Catholic High School. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Mike K. Mubarak. Ray is survived by his mother; Ramza Mubarak, his children; Michael (Lauren), Michelle and Anthony (Kendra) Mubarak; grandchildren, Madeline, Marie and McCall Mubarak, sisters; Diane (Charles) Farhat, Linda Shamieh, Rhoda (Daniel) Harb and Eva (Reyad) Katwan; brother, Ned (Suzanne) Mubarak; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment to follow at Berry Highland Memorial. Mercy Meal to follow burial at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com

Arrangements by:

Berry Highland Memorial

5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now