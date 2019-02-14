|
|
Ray Newport
Jacksboro, TN
Ray Newport, age 73, of Jacksboro passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was of the Baptist Faith, owner/operator of Newport Drywall and a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran. Preceded in death by parents: Richard and Lucy Bullock Newport, brothers: Paul and Alonzo Newport, sister: Olla Mae Newport Bailey.
Survivors
Wife: Willa Dean Ward Newport of 50 years
Daughter: Sherry and Jason Wilson
Son: Anthony and Jeanna Newport
Grandchildren: Chantelle and Brad Williams, Noah Ray Newport and Jillian Newport,
Anthony Costello Wilson
Great-grandchildren: Madelyn Williams, Katherine Newport
Several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of friends
Services 7 PM Friday Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Lonnie Weldon and Rev. George Asbury officiating
Interment 11 AM Saturday Cumberland View Cemetery with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard
Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019