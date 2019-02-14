Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland View Cemetery
Ray Newport Obituary
Ray Newport

Jacksboro, TN

Ray Newport, age 73, of Jacksboro passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was of the Baptist Faith, owner/operator of Newport Drywall and a U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran. Preceded in death by parents: Richard and Lucy Bullock Newport, brothers: Paul and Alonzo Newport, sister: Olla Mae Newport Bailey.

Survivors

Wife: Willa Dean Ward Newport of 50 years

Daughter: Sherry and Jason Wilson

Son: Anthony and Jeanna Newport

Grandchildren: Chantelle and Brad Williams, Noah Ray Newport and Jillian Newport,

Anthony Costello Wilson

Great-grandchildren: Madelyn Williams, Katherine Newport

Several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of friends

Services 7 PM Friday Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Lonnie Weldon and Rev. George Asbury officiating

Interment 11 AM Saturday Cumberland View Cemetery with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard

Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019
