Ray O. Brann
Knoxville, TN
Ray O. Brann, age 82, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital. He was born in Huntingdon, Tennessee, on March 21, 1937, to Evelyn and Arnim Brann, who preceded him in death.
Ray attended West High School, where he excelled at football and received a full scholarship to the University of Tennessee, along with four of his WHS teammates, and life-long friends Roy Seals, Bob and Gene Overholt, and Bo Shafer. His link to the University ran deep. His grandmother, Ma Brann, ran a boarding house near the campus and provided meals for the athletic department in the 1930's. His mother Evelyn brought her sons, Ray and Brooks to east Tennessee, after their father died in a fishing accident. She went to work at UT, where she retired after 40 years. Both of her sons graduated from UT.
Ray played football from 1955-1958. He was on the team with Johnny Majors when the Vols won the 1956 Championship game. On the single wing team in 1958 he was the starting
center. His final game against a favored Vanderbilt team in 1958, was his best, recovering a fumble and intercepting a pass late in the game to help the Vols preserve a 10-6 victory.
After graduation, Ray enlisted in the Air Force Reserves and was called to serve a tour of duty in Europe. Returning home he worked for US Gypsum but made his way back to Knoxville in 1975 and worked with his long time friend Roy Seals, in
operations and development.
Ray loved the woods and the wildlife and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Judee Ashbaugh Brann; brother, J. Brooks Brann; stepchildren, Budde Wolfe, Jr, Tom and Brande Rudder and a host of loving friends. He will be sorely missed by all who love him.
Family and friends will gather to remember him at Central Bearden, in the North Fellowship Hall, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, The Development Office, P. O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2019