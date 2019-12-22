|
Ray Stokes Peebles, Sr.
Townsend - Ray Stokes Peebles, Sr., age 90 died December 22 after a brief illness. Ray was born March 5, 1929 in Paris, Tennessee.
Ray was the only child of Ann and Ray Peebles. He spent his early childhood on the family farm on Salmon Branch in the Yellow Creek Valley of Houston County, Tennessee and he graduated from Grove High School in Paris. Ray attended the University of Tennessee in Martin before graduating with a bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Pacific during the Korean War. He then returned to the University of Tennessee where he was awarded a master's degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, Ray started work with Rohm & Haas in Knoxville and continued with that company until he retired in 1992. Ray was a member of the West Knoxville Rotary Club for many years and greatly enjoyed the friendships he made through this association. He was particularly fond of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and served as a volunteer photographer for the Park Service for many years. He and his wife of 61 years, Eleanor Foree Peebles, moved from Concord to Townsend in 2004, and spent April through November in Townsend and the winter months on Sanibel Island, Florida. They are particularly grateful for wonderful neighbors in the Fencerail Gap community in Townsend. The family is also thankful for the excellent care he received from the staff, nurses, and physicians at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville over the past 3 weeks.
In addition to his wife, Eleanor, Ray is survived by his sons, Kent and Stokes, as well as daughter-in-law Tina and grandchildren Mackenzie, Andrew, and Elisabeth Peebles. A celebration of Ray's life will take place this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to: Appalachian Black Bear Rescue (https://appalachianbearrescue.org)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019