Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Ray Whitaker Obituary
Knoxville - Ray Bobby Whitaker, age 77 of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He retired from TVA. Preceded in death by parents Tom and Louise Whitaker; brothers, Billy and Robert; and sisters, Elsie and Ruby. Survived by wife of 49 years, Judy Whitaker; sister Nancy Ellis (Richard); son Gary Whitaker (Missy); daughter Connie Kelley (Aaron); grandchildren: Phillip Whitaker (Chelsey), Brandon Whitaker (Ona Rippy), Whitney Field (Matt), and Jalyn Lyons; and greatgrandchildren Bryson Whitaker and Noah Field. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
