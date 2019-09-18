|
|
Raymond "Ray" Bates
Farragut - Raymond (Ray) Bates, age 89, of Farragut passed away suddenly Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2019 during mass.
Ray was a member of St John Neumann Catholic Church. He was born in Kansas and graduated from Pierceville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ray was a Sears repairman for 27 years. He was an avid fisherman and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ray is preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Bates; parents, Cecil and Ira Bates; sister, Shirley Brenning.
He is survived by his wife 63 years, Flo Bates; son and daughter-in-law, Martin and Lynn Bates all of Farragut; granddaughter, Sarah Boone and husband Peyton of Temple, Texas; sisters, Myrna Mott, Elinor Paasch, Nina Birkle, Louise Hokanson; brother, George Bates; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St John Neumann Catholic Church with Father Joe Reed celebrant.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Forest Cemetery with military honors conferred by the United States Army.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019