Knoxville - Raymond Allen (Bud) Black, age 84, passed away February 6, 2020 at Park West Medical Center, Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Lee Black; parents, Raymond L. and Elma Paulson Black and sister and brother-in-law, Helen B. and James (Red) Clowers. Member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, Dante Methodist Church and Faith United Methodist Church, serving those churches as treasurer and in other capacities through the years. Employed by City Lumber Company, Knoxville for 35 years. Raymond is a graduate of Loudon High School Class of 1954, and also graduate of Draughons Business College. Survivors include: brothers, John (Jerry) Black and Michael (Dolly) Black, both of Knoxville, James (Katherine) Black, Maynardville; sisters, Judy B. White and Susie (Riley) Reynolds, both of Loudon, Nancy (Glenn) Walker of Marietta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to express appreciation to Shannondale Nursing Home for their love and care of Raymond for the past 15 years. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to or a church or . The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Richard Richter officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM Tuesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
