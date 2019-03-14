Services
Raymond Houser
Raymond Curtis Houser passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday March 12, 2019. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 7, 1924. He was preceded in death by his parents James Harrison Houser and Nella Spangler Houser; and his brothers Kyle, Kenneth and Louis Houser. He is survived by his wife of almost 75 years Gloria Wanda Cowan Houser; sons Timothy (Golda), Mark (Amy), Roger and Craig (Carol); Grandchildren: Adrienne Diffin (Brian), Katie Houser, and Sarah Hamm (Travis); Great Grandchildren: Skyler, Trinity and Patrick Diffin and Barrett Hamm; Brothers Kermit and Barton Houser and sisters Mary Williamson and Eula Garner (Ralph); and many nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Young High School and retired from Robertshaw Fulton Sylphon Division after 40 years. He loved his family and being home on his farm.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the . The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday March 14, with graveside services and interment following at Berry Highland South, 9010 Simpson Road, Knoxville, Tennessee. Shared memories or expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
