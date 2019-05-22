|
Raymond F. Coley
Lenoir City, TN
Raymond F. Coley- age 83 of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. He was a member of New Testament Baptist Church in Ft. Myers and retired from Yale Security in Lenoir City after 36 years of service.
Preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jessie Coley; sisters: Jeanette Williams, Eva McClanahan, and Mary Beatrice (Bea) Robinette; brothers, Edward, Paul and Wade Coley.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Coley; 5 children: Alan (Janet) Coley of Lawrenceville, GA, Robin Coley Leonard of Lenoir City, William (Farrah) Coley of Summerfield, FL, Carol White of Knoxville and Kay Underwood of Clinton; 18 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Clara Hensley of Lenoir City and Pauline Sherwood of Mount Airy, NC; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. David Latham officiating. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019