Raymond Fred Spires, Sr.
Knoxville - Raymond Fred Spires, Sr of Knoxville born on May 11, 1943 went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a beloved member of the Moose Lodge #1560 where he enjoyed spending time with his many friends. He was preceded in death by his children's mother, Margaret Spires; grandson, Brian Easterday; parents, Robert & Biddie Spires; brother, Lon (Ruth) Spires; sisters, Helen (Fred) Atkins; Jessie Mae (Hal) Huffaker; Gertrude (Jessie) Perkey; Gladys (Berlin) Garrett.
Survived by wife, Aurelia Spires; children, Penny (Sonny) Spires-Glandon, Freddie Spires Jr, Teresa (Fred) Adams, Mary Sharp and Larry (Robin) Spires; step-children, Dewayne Beeler and Felicia (Sissy) Johnson; honorary sons, Todd Childress and Martin Weaver; brother, Wayne (Tommie) Spires; brother-in-law, Bill Lawson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a long career in the upholstery business where he was the owner of Old Fashion Upholstery in Knoxville and half owner of Raymond's Upholstery in Oak Ridge.
A receiving of friends will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral at 7:00 PM officiated by Rev. Marcus Atkins. Family and friends will meet at Mount Olive Cemetery Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10:45 for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Serving as pallbearers: Todd Childress, Martin Weaver, Tobe Cowdan, Dave Underwood, Tim Hammond, Gary Cupp; honorary pallbearers: Ron Miller, Jimmy Ferguson and Ray-Ray's Round Table. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019