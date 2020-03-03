|
|
Raymond Gann
Strawberry Plains - Raymond B. Gann, age 81 of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020. Raymond loved to fish, hunt, coach little league football, and spend time with his family. He was a faithful member of Eastmore Church of God, where he served when he was able. He was a graduate of Halls High School. Raymond was well loved and will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his nicknames for all his family and friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Scott Gann and sister, Euawana Wolfenbarger. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Billie Gann; children, Sherry (Keith) May, Drayma (Randy) Pratt, Perry Gann and Chris Gann; grandchildren, Derek (Hannah) May, Daniel (Lauren) May, Marisa (Tyler) Woodby, Wesley Sutton, Karly Sutton, Sailor Pratt, Savannah Pratt, Jade Breeden, Kristin Watkins, Noah Gann, Jordan Bragg, Tristan Gann, Lane Gann; great-grandchildren, Rylan May, Levi May, Aubrey May; siblings, Linda (Leonard) Tatum, Glenda (Johnny) Warren, Bobbie Jo (Norman) Cawood, Anthony (Helena) Gann; life-long best friend, Paul Hensley; and other extended family and friends.
The family will Receive Friends on Wednesday, March 4th from 5-7pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow, with Rev. Greg Causey officiating. The Interment will be private. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the Gann family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020