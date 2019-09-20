Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bells Chapel Baptist Church
1112 Bells Chapel Lane
Seymour, TN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Bells Chapel Baptist Church
1112 Bells Chapel Lane
Seymour, TN
View Map
Seymour - Gibson, Raymond, of Seymour, went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2019. Raymond was caring, fun-loving, and never met a stranger. He was a hard worker and worked several places in the Knoxville, Seymour, and Maryville area including Briggs Manufacturing, Wolf Tree and Rogers Bobcat and Tree Service. He also loved hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Lucy and Henry; sister Ruby and three infant siblings. He is survived by his wife Sue, daughter, Cindy; sons, David (Kelly), Daniel, and Ricky (Tammy); brothers Troy, Roy, Billy Howard, and Jackie Wayne; sisters Bonnie, Wilma, Jean, Sue, Lois. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 4-6 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at Bells Chapel Baptist Church located at 1112 Bells Chapel Lane, Seymour, TN 37865.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
