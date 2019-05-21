|
|
Raymond Keith Adams
Knoxville, TN
Adams, Raymond Keith age 82 of Knoxville, TN. formally of Kingsport, TN. passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. He was a member of Gravelly Hill Baptist Church. He was born in 1936 and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a CPA, officer of the Optimist Club International, RACK, React, Disaster Relief Communications Team, WCARS, and other charitable organizations. Preceded in death by wife Estle B. Adams, parents Rev. Curtis Adams and Gladys Adams, siblings Melvin Adams and Inez Collins, as well as many other loved ones. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Catrina Ann Puckett (Harold Puckett) and Michelle Inez Robertson (David P. Robertson), grandchildren Anthony K. Robertson, Naaman P. Robertson, Madison C. Dentz, Naomi M. Dentz, Sarai R. Robertson, great grandson Hank E. Robertson, sister Serena A. Stewart, The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Brother David P. Robertson officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, Va. At 1:45 pm Wednesday May 22, 2019 for graveside services at 2:00 pm. Pallbearers Anthony K. Robertson, David P. Robertson, Naaman P. Robertson, Harold W. Puckett, Josh Dennis, and Bill Brooks. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at
www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 21, 2019