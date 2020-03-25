|
Raymond L. Hicks
Sweetwater - Raymond L. Hicks, age 80, of Sweetwater, was the fourth child of six born on December 8, 1939, to the late Carl and Lillie Randolph Hicks, in Sweetwater, TN. He entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2020 at the Wood Presbyterian Nursing Home. Raymond retired from Vestals Manufacturing Company with over thirty years of service. He continued to use his hands and started a small engine repair shop. He turned his life over to Christ at an early age and became a member of Burl's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, in Sweetwater, TN. He is preceded in death by his first wife: Naomi Hicks, and daughter: Kathy Inman. He will be forever missed by his wife: Mary Ann Hicks, devoted daughters: Deborah (Phil) Human, Charlotte Hicks, and Robin Avens, grandchildren: Justin Leonard, Savannah Human, Jessie (Thiago) Grazzotin, Rachel Leonard, Will Blankenship, great-grandchildren: Sadie Marie Cannon, and Easton Cannon. A host of brothers, sisters, cousins and friends. A very special thanks to the staff of Wood Presbyterian Nursing Home. A private graveside service and interment will be conducted in the Sweetwater Memorial Park. A celebration of Raymond's life will be conducted at a later date when the mandates due to COVID19 are lifted. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020