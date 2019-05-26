|
|
Raymond Leslie Boles, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Raymond Leslie Boles, Jr., 80, of Hixson, Tennessee, passed away on May 22, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Ray was born in Covington, Kentucky to Raymond and Catherine Boles on March 14, 1939. He graduated from Fulton High School. He married Carolyn McKamey Boles on June 6, 1964 in Knoxville, Tennessee. They enjoyed nearly 55 years of marriage and loved each other dearly. Together they enjoyed spending time in the Smoky Mountains, reading, and were avid bridge players. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering where he was president of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society. He retired as a Fellow Research Engineer from E.I. duPont de Nemours after 35 years and held numerous patents from his work there.
He was an Elder Emeritus at Rivermont Presbyterian Church. He served the church in many capacities as a deacon and elder and taught Sunday school from children to adult classes.
He served as a docent at the Tennessee Aquarium, was a Toastmaster in three different cities, and was involved in the Morgan-Scott Project and Chattanooga Community Kitchen. He coached little league baseball and basketball like his father and was an avid Tennessee Vols and Atlanta Braves fan. He encouraged his grandkid's education from early in their lives, could frequently be found reading the same books on their summer reading lists, and was known to give late night math tutoring to them and their friends.
Ray is survived by his wife Carolyn, his sons Dan (Amy) and Jim (Laurel), his grandchildren, Ashley, Bruce, Brett, Alan, and Chris, and his brothers Ron and Gary and their families.
The family will receive friends at 4:30 pm on May 28, 2019 at Rivermont Presbyterian Church. The Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am on May 29, 2019 at Rivermont Presbyterian Church, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials/donation may be given to Rivermont Presbyterian Church, the Morgan-Scott Project, or the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2019