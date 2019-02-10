|
|
Raymond Scott Brock
Washburn, TN
Raymond Scott Brock-age 84 of Washburn passed away Friday evening, February 8, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife, Barbara Brock; parents, Walter and Lois (Atkins) Brock; sister, Ruby Idol; son-in-law, Henry Paul McGinnis.
Survivors: daughters, Patricia Epperson and husband, Donnie; Ida McGinnis; sons, Scotty Brock and wife, Carolyn; Larry Brock; step-sons, Teddy and Joe Cameron, all of Washburn; five grandchildren, Julie Gulley and husband, David; Tina Nicely and husband, Curtis; Donna Epperson and boyfriend, Joe Cameron; Eric Brock and Lee Brock; three great-grandchildren, Nick Gulley, Tyler Armstrong, David Gulley; one great-great-grandson, Kason Allen Gulley. Brother, Alvin Brock and wife, Pauline. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, February 10, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Randy Beeler, Rev. Greg Hurst officiating with music by Johnson Chapel Singers. Interment 11 A.M. Monday, Brock Cemetery, Washburn. Please meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M. Pallbearers: Nick Gulley, David Gulley, Elmer Nicely, Danny Wayne Collins, Joe Cameron, Lee Allen Brock, Teddy Cameron, Tyler Armstrong. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019