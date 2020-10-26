1/1
Raymond T. Hutson
Raymond T. Hutson

Luttrell - Raymond T. Hutson-age 80 of Luttrell went home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, October 24, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was a member and deacon of Mountain View Church of God of the Union Assembly. Retired employee of Allied Signal, Knoxville. Preceded in death by wife of 47 years, Brenda Oleda (Williams) Hutson; son, Shawn Hutson; granddaughter, Isabella Grace Nicely; parents, Henry and Mamie Hutson; siblings, Betty Rose, Magaline, Eugene, Buck, Bobby, Bill, Glen (Ray), Eldon (Charles), twin brother, Laymond (Tony), Homer (Don) and Donna White.

Survivors: son, Christopher Hutson and wife, Amanda of Luttrell; two grandchildren, Kalia Nicely and Hannah Hutson; four step-grandchildren, Alex Cross, Evan Cross, Noah Ledford, Nathan Goodman, three great-grandchildren, Melody Hickman, Aubree Nicely, Kenzlee Nicely. Several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.

Funeral services 12 Noon Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Mountain View Church of God of the Union Assembly, Luttrell, Rev. Lewis Beeler, Rev. Lebrandon Marie officiating. Interment to follow at Dyer Cemetery, Luttrell with Rev. Mike McBee officiating. Pallbearers: Darrell Hutson, Anthony Hutson, Chad Bell, Alex Cross, Evan Cross, Timothy Russell. Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Bays, David Arroyo and the Deacons of Mountain View Church of God. The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
