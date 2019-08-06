Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
South Knoxville Church of God
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
South Knoxville Church of God
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Raymond W. Tinsley

Raymond W. Tinsley Obituary
Raymond W. Tinsley

Seymour - Raymond W.(Hairbear) Tinsley 79 of Seymour went to his eternal home Saturday August 3, 2019. Raymond was employed at U.T. as a lineman/highvoltage for 42 years. He was known for his Christmas breakfast and his baked bologna. Raymond was preceded by parents, Harvey and Lizzie (Long)Tinsley; step-father, Elmer Long; 2 brothers, James and Ed Tinsley; 2 sisters, Janie Hunter and Betty Hicks. He is survived by loving and devoted wife of 58 years Carolyn Faye (Hurst) Tinsley; 2 sons and 1 daughter-in-law, Jay and Patty Tinsley and Randy Tinsley; 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and David Caughorn and Jill and Jeff Brown; 9 grandchildren, Brandon (Lacey), Jacob, Elliott, Rachelle, Destiny (Jon), Leslie (Colby), Jordan, Lydia, Ryker and Reagan. 3 great-grandchildren, Kendell, Summitt and Parton (Blue); 3 sisters and brother-in-law, Bertha Mae Finchum, Liza Daniel and Mary Jean (Allen) Brink; brother, Orville Tinsley; several nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to his church family that took loving care of Raymond and family. The family will receive friends Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at South Knoxville Church of God with service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev Jerry Laudermilk, Rev. Robert Branch and Tommy Bellamy officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday at Berry Highland South Cemetery for a 11:00 a.m. Interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to South Knoxville Church of God 5623 Magazine Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920 in Memory of Raymond W.Tinsley. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
