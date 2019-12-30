Services
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Monday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba A. Monday

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba A. Monday Obituary
Reba A. Monday

Clinton - Reba A. Monday, age 87, of Clinton passed away on December 28, 2019 in Kingston, TN after a short illness. She was born on June 4, 1932 in Briceville, Tennessee and was a long time Oak Ridge business woman. She is preceded in death by her husband of many years, Russell Monday, parents Dester and Mossie Cox Sharp, Daughters Mary Ann Johnson, Debbie Johnson, and Linda Monday Blair; Brother, Joe Sharp and sister Mary Sue Jenkins. She is survived by son Donald (Donnie) Knight and wife Carol of Clinton,. Daughters Brenda Monday Roach of Clinton, and Sheila Monday McClure and husband Jim of Kingston, brothers Edward Sharp of Clinton and James (Jim) Sharp of Dayton, Ohio; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and Nephews.

Graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on 2:00pm December 31, 2019 with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating.

You may also view Reba's guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -