Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Asbury Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Beckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba Almeda Beckner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba Almeda Beckner Obituary
Reba Almeda Beckner

Knoxville - Reba Almeda Beckner, age 94 of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She graduated from beauty school and was a stay at home mom. Reba loved to travel. She and husband Clarence went on many trips with best friends, Bill and Wanda Hickle. Reba was a member of the South Knoxville Community Center for many years. Reba and Wanda still attended water exercise classes three times per week. Reba loved all her wonderful pool friends and of course Chuck the instructor. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Lum" Dyer and Stella Gammon Dyer; husband, Clarence Edward Beckner; children, Linda Jean Beckner and Robert "Bobby" Carrol Beckner; siblings, Eva Odom, Bessie Hammock, Nannie Hickle, Josie Dixon, Lucy Teffeteller, Irene Sutton, Ruth Acuff and Ed Dyer. Reba is survived by her sons, Toby Beckner (Marilyn), Ricky Beckner (Lucille) and daughter in-law, Jackie Beckner; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the current restrictions related to Covid-19 Pandemic, friends may come by the funeral home to sign the guestbook and pay their respects on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Family will be present at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be, Friday, May 15, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Asbury Cemetery. Graveside service to be streamed live on Berry Funeral Home's Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -