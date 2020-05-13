|
Reba Almeda Beckner
Knoxville - Reba Almeda Beckner, age 94 of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She graduated from beauty school and was a stay at home mom. Reba loved to travel. She and husband Clarence went on many trips with best friends, Bill and Wanda Hickle. Reba was a member of the South Knoxville Community Center for many years. Reba and Wanda still attended water exercise classes three times per week. Reba loved all her wonderful pool friends and of course Chuck the instructor. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Lum" Dyer and Stella Gammon Dyer; husband, Clarence Edward Beckner; children, Linda Jean Beckner and Robert "Bobby" Carrol Beckner; siblings, Eva Odom, Bessie Hammock, Nannie Hickle, Josie Dixon, Lucy Teffeteller, Irene Sutton, Ruth Acuff and Ed Dyer. Reba is survived by her sons, Toby Beckner (Marilyn), Ricky Beckner (Lucille) and daughter in-law, Jackie Beckner; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the current restrictions related to Covid-19 Pandemic, friends may come by the funeral home to sign the guestbook and pay their respects on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Family will be present at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be, Friday, May 15, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Asbury Cemetery. Graveside service to be streamed live on Berry Funeral Home's Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020