Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Lyon's View, TN
View Map
1949 - 2019
Reba Breeding Obituary
Reba Breeding

Knoxville, TN

Reba Breeding, a woman who lived life by her own terms, passed away in Powell, TN 37849 on April 9th at the age of 69.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Helen Pressley; and daughter, Susan Pressley.

Survived by daughters, Roxanne (Keith) Patterson, and Elizabeth Hoffer; grandchildren, Lea, Brittany (Bradley), Rebecca (John), Kayla, Summer, and Bradlee; great-grandbabies, Lexi, Carter, and Neyland; brother, Richard Pressley; nephews, nieces, and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Carl Brown and Reverend David Cash officiating.

The family and friends will meet 11:15 a.m. Monday at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (Lyon's View) for a graveside service and interment at 11:30 a.m.

Mrs. Breeding's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
