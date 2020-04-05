|
Reba Claudine Bradley Williams
Knoxville - Reba Claudine Bradley Williams, age 86, of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and retired from the Standard Knitting Mill. She was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Roxie Bradley, husband Robert Arthur Williams, brother Glenn Bradley, sisters Ruby Ridner, Imogene McElroy, and Cleo Capps. She is survived by her daughter Sherrie Dowling (Darryl), sister Evelyn Keith, brother Leo Bradley, grandchildren Kevin Dowling (Ashton), and Alisha Dowling, Great-Granddaughter Anderson Kate Dowling, and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a call at your convenience Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in Parlor A from 9:00am-1:00pm. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Continuing the Legacy, Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund at 7916 Pedigo Road Knoxville, Tn 37938. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020