Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba Claudine Bradley Williams


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba Claudine Bradley Williams Obituary
Reba Claudine Bradley Williams

Knoxville - Reba Claudine Bradley Williams, age 86, of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and retired from the Standard Knitting Mill. She was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Roxie Bradley, husband Robert Arthur Williams, brother Glenn Bradley, sisters Ruby Ridner, Imogene McElroy, and Cleo Capps. She is survived by her daughter Sherrie Dowling (Darryl), sister Evelyn Keith, brother Leo Bradley, grandchildren Kevin Dowling (Ashton), and Alisha Dowling, Great-Granddaughter Anderson Kate Dowling, and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a call at your convenience Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in Parlor A from 9:00am-1:00pm. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Continuing the Legacy, Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund at 7916 Pedigo Road Knoxville, Tn 37938. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -