Reba Mayes Rawls Tillis



Tillis, Reba Mayes Rawls, passed away at the age of 93 on November 13, 2020.



Reba was born and raised in Celina, TN. She attended Tennessee Tech University, obtained her undergraduate degree from Middle Tennessee State University and pursued a Master's Degree from the University of Tennessee.



Reba is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Susie Maynard, a brother, Bill Maynard, and spouses J.C. Mayes, Tom Rawls, and Morris Tillis. Reba is survived by her children - Zayn Bowling (Steve), Lu Jan Petrozzello (Dominic); Grandchildren - Clark Bowling, Lindsay Bowling, Meredith Stubblefield (Brad), Emily Roskop (Dylan), and Shannon Lowe (Scott); Nephew -Steve Maynard; Great Grandchildren - Dominic Stubblefield, Graham and Taylor Roskop, Zayn Kathryn Bowling, and Jake, Sam, and Kate Lowe.



Reba was a member of Parkwest Church of God, Christian Women's Club, Aglow, and many Bible Study groups across the south. Her daily walk with the Lord was an example for all who came in contact with her. Hanging in her room was the words, "How Blessed I Am", and she truly believed that.



Reba was a Knox County School teacher. She taught at Pond Gap Elementary, Farragut High School, and truly enjoyed the years leading up to her retirement at Rule High School.



Reba decided many years ago to donate her body to ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine. No memorial service is planned at this time. Any remembrance of Reba can be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.



The family wishes to extend gratitude to Manorhouse Assisted Living which has been mom's home for the past 14 years. A special thank you to all of the staff especially Kip, Jinnie, Marita, and Traci for their devotion, special care, and love for our mom.









