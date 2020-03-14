|
|
Reba Rayfield Cusick
Lenoir City - Reba Helen Rayfield Cusick, age 86 passed on from this life on March 13, 2020. Reba's childhood was spent in Anderson and Sevier Counties, but she lived her adult life in Lenoir City, Tennessee. She was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist church where she served as the church organist, choir member, and Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a leader the Christian Women's Club.
Reba married Burket Calloway Cusick in 1953 after patiently awaiting his return from the Korean War. Together they had two children--daughter, Linda and then son, Barry. Reba devoted her life to the duties of a Christian wife and mother; nobody could have done a better job. She gardened, canned, sewed, and cooked beyond rival. She was artistic and talented, being both an accomplished organist and painter. She loved to travel the world. Reba is preceded in death by her husband Burket Cusick; mother Mary Grubb Rayfield; father, Charlie Rayfield; brother Ed Rayfield; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her daughter Linda Cusick Burger and husband Randy Burger of Athens, TN; son Barry Cusick and wife Betty White Cusick of Lenoir City; brother Clyde Rayfield of Lenoir City; sister Jean Rayfield Duff of Lenoir CIty; grandson David Alan Davis II of Ringgold, GA; granddaughter Monica Burger Chesnutt and husband Lindsey of Sweetwater, TN; great-grandchildren Olivia Grace Davis, Elijah Thomas Chesnutt, and Ezekiel Calloway Chesnutt; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the employees of The Lantern at Morning Pointe, Reba's special helper and friend Stephanie Northern, and Amedisys Hospice Sweetwater.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, March 16th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Pallbearers are Alan Davis, Lindsey Chesnutt, Doug Rayfield, Brad Rayfield, Joe Morrison, and Ethan Morrison. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dixie Lee Baptist Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. wwwclickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020