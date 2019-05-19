|
|
Reba Roberts Kerley
Sevierville, TN
Reba Roberts Kerley, age 91, of Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was a member the First Baptist Church of Sevierville for more than 70 years. As a life-long resident of Sevier County she was valedictorian of her Sevier County High School class and attended Lincoln Memorial University. She worked for Sevier County Electric System and spent many years as a teller for the Bank of Sevierville (now Suntrust Bank). She enjoyed camping, travel, Tennessee football and basketball, the Lady Vols, caring for her family, and seeing her grandchildren grow into adults. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carroll Ray Kerley; parents James Isaac and Lola Webb Roberts; and brother Everett Roberts. She is survived by her children: William "Bill" Kerley and wife Barbara, James "Jim" Kerley and partner Diane Breeden; Grandchildren: Rachel Kerley Myers and husband Jonathan, and Cameron Wesley Kerley; Sister and Brother-in-Law: Linda Roberts Philips and husband Arville; and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and family. We would like to thank Diane Breeden for her kindness and exceptional care of our mother for the last several years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pat Summitt Alzheimer's Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or First Baptist Church, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 PM on Monday, May 20th with funeral service following at 5 PM in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Andrews officiating. Family and friends will meet 11 AM on Tuesday, May 21st in Shiloh Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019