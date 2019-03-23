Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Murr, Reba (Yates) age 85 of Loudon passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She retired from Monterey Mushroom after 23 years of service.

Reba is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Dessie (King) Yates; and brother, Arlen Yates. She is survived by sons, Mike Murr and Tom Murr, Loudon; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Jerry Patton, Ten Mile; Debbie and Ray Irvin, Lenoir City; grandchildren, Chastity Murr, Kacee French, Cory Patton, Lindsey Murr, Brittany Bledsoe and Madison Murr; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Louise Self, Evelyn Tilson, Shirley Dugan, Kathryn Durman and Joyce Alexander; brothers, William Yates, Earl Yates and Jimmy Yates; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to honor Reba Yates will be held at 3 PM Saturday, March 23rd in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Danny Thornburg officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019
