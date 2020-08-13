1/
Rebecca Ann Hanson
The family of Rebecca Ann Hanson is deeply saddened to announce her passing on August 6, 2020, at age 44 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ruth Pratt, she is survived by her loving father, Harold Eugene Pratt, her brother, Dr. Mark Edward Pratt, her two children, Morgan Rhiannon Hanson and Chance Slagle, and her two grandchildren Jace and Lilliana Keese, along with her extended family. A graduate of South Doyle High School in Knoxville, Rebecca later trained as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Baptist Hospital. She was a gifted artist in multiple media and had a lifelong love of animals. She spent several years working with the Volunteer Rescue Squad and touched many lives. Her unique and colorful style was unforgettable, and she will be dearly missed by many. She will be laid to rest in a private service at the family's request. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
