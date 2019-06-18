|
|
Rebecca (Becky) Ann Heaton Price
Townsend - Rebecca (Becky) Ann Heaton Price, of Townsend, passed peacefully into heaven on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Carolyn and Earl Heaton. Born in Knoxville, TN, lived in Halls and recently of Townsend, TN. Survived by husband, Jim W. Price, sister and brother-in-law Paige H. (Dickie) McPherson of Harriman, TN. Survived by niece Beth (Aaron) Johnson, Maryville, TN and special great-niece Emma Grace Simpson, Maryville, TN. Becky was a 1972 graduate of Young High School, Knoxville, TN. Retired from Home Federal Bank and worked many years for United American Bank, Knoxville. Member of Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church, recently attended Kinzel Springs Baptist Church. Becky loved the mountains, Cades Cove, and being outside with Jim, friends and her "fur-baby", Nic. She and Jim were married 37 years ago in Cades Cove. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1 pm, Funeral Service to follow at 2 pm at Berry Highland Memorial. Graveside Service at 3pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Rev. Steve Burgess officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Appalachian Bear Rescue, PO Box 364, Townsend, Tn, 37882 or online: [email protected] Friends and family may share thought and condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 18 to June 19, 2019